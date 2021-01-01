LITTON LANE Large Rustic Leaf-Shaped Natural Teak Wood Serving Trays (Set of 3), Brown

Rich in rustic charm, these solid teak wood serving trays are hand-carved from reclaimed teak wood into smooth, leaf-shaped designs. The warm gold and cocoa-brown organic wood grain variances throughout each tray create unique texture in every wood tray, so no 2 wood sculptures will look the same. In 3 descending sizes, you can display these leaf-shaped wooden sculptures as decorative trays for coffee tables or shelves or use them functionally as serving trays. The beauty of the teak wood with the dimensional hand-carved wood creates beautiful stand-alone rustic decor pieces.