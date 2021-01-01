Large Rope Blanket Laudry Basket With Handles

24" x 18"LARGEST EVER BLANKET BASKET FOR STORAGE: Largest EVER on the market.24"Width x 18" Height comparing to 20"W x 13" H or 22" W x 14"H. Super volume for storage. Rope baskets for storage. Woven baskets with handles.Features:Suitable to hold toys as well as other items, such as laundry items, clothes, beddings, books and more! Not only as a hamper, but also could be used for your pet to store its personal items. A basket to solve your troubles of organizing the room.Inferior laundry baskets are made with thin, weak stitching and fall apart over time, but not ours! Each super-durable clothes hamper features thick, double stitching around the handles to prevent ripping and keep its shapeOur beautiful baby basket set is made from 100% natural cotton, so you’ll never have to worry about your family’s safety or unpleasant chemical smells!You’ll absolutely adore the soft, yet firm rope design of these stylish blanket storage bins, specially made to keep your floors and walls free of collision scratches. Looking to live up your nursery decor or display baby toys and soft blankets in a more attractive way? Even when subjected to the roughest toddler play, you’ll never have to worry about the laundry hampers leaving scuff marks or dings!All the large blanket baskets are folded in shipment that when received you may notice some folds or creases, we would recommend you to first spray a little wet on the bakset and then iron repeatedly on the creases. It will turn back to its elegant shape easily!Set Size: 1Shape: RoundFeatures: CollapsibleWheels Included: NoLiner Included: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayHandles Included: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCommercial Warranty: NoCommercial Warranty: NoProduct Type: Laundry BasketPrimary Material: FabricPrimary Material Details: Pop Up: Color: GrayLid Included: NoRemovable Lid: Lid Type: Life Stage: BabySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNumber of Sections: Tilt Out: DS Metallic: IronDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: BeachSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: CPG Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: YesProduct Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Depth - Front to Back: 24Overall Product Weight: 5.54Compatible Hamper or Basket Part Number: Compatible Hamper or Basket Overall Depth - Front to Back: Compatible Hamper or Basket Overall Width - Side to Side: Compatible Hamper or Basket Overall Height - Top to Bottom: Assembly:Eligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: