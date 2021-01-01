From olivia & may
36" x 44" Large Rectangular Wood Wall Mirror with Metal Grid Overlay Golden Brown - Olivia & May
Boasting natural and industrial style, this large rectangular wall mirror features a natural fir and red pine wood frame with a rich golden brown hue and natural wood grain texture. Adding both dimension and an industrial style element, a distressed silver metal frame with a large square grid is overlaid on top of the wood frame, juxtaposing the warm earthy look with cool metal. Easy and ready to hang, this decorative mirror is a great entryway accent decor piece or living room centerpiece. Pattern: Solid.