One of a kind, stunning natural art, this large wood wall decor piece is handmade from wood, comprised of a black-painted teak wood frame housing natural, unscathed wavy and spiral-shaped Bahamanian twigs and branches to form this tree art. Stunning against a solid-colored wall in a natural or rustic decor space, this large square driftwood decor fills your wall with fluid, natural movement and texture. The earthy hues of dark brown, gold, beige, and caramel throughout the deeply textured, twisting branches bring a warm, grounded vibe into any space craving a natural essence. Easy and ready to hang from the 2” frame’s hardware. Suitable for indoor use only. This item comes shipped in one carton. Grayson Lane Large Rectangular Rustic Bauhinia and Teak Wood Wall Decor 23.5” x 35.5” in Black | 38989