Large Mouse Pad with Stitched Edges Extended XXL Mouse Mat with Nonslip Natural Rubber Base and Waterproof Surface Foldable 4mm Thick Keyboard Pad

Best Quality Guranteed. 30% Larger Than Average 900 300 4mm (35.4 x 11.8 x 0.16inch) XXL large size mouse pad is an ideal choice for gamers, to provide you with the perfect experience Nonslip Nature Rubber Base The mouse pad comes with nature rubber base, which secures the mouse pad to the table, giving you the freedom to manipulate the mouse and work more efficiently Smooth Waterproof Surface Smooth and waterproof coating surface is easy to wipe and clean, even if it is repeatedly washed, it will not fade, and even liquid stain can be washed with water for continuous use Durable and Foldable DesignThe mouse pad comes with stitched edges, dont worry it will fray. 4mm thickness will not wear or peel off. Foldable mouse mat is easy to take it everywhere LIFETIME QUARANTEECustomer satisfaction is our ultimate goal. If you're unsatisfied with your mouse pad, please feel free to contact with us! is always