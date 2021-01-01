Large Mouse Pad Desk Mat, Extended Gaming Mouse Pad 35.4' x 15.7' XXL Keyboard Laptop Mousepad with Stitched Edges Non Slip Base, Water-Resistant.

Large and Perfect Size: The Large Mouse Pad Size 900 x 400 x 2.5 mm (35.4 x 15.75 x 0.98 inch). will Provide You with Large Enough Space to Operate the Keyboard and Mouse. It Applies to all Types of Keyboards and Mice. Keep a Clean, Uncluttered Desk. This Helps to Improve the Gaming Experience For Gamers or the Work Efficiency in the Office. Smooth Surface & Water resistant: This Mouse Desk Pads are Made of High Quality Cloth Material, Lets Your Mouse Slide Smoothly and Precisely Along the Large Mouse Mat, and also Protect Your Desktop, Laptop, Keyboard, Mouse or Other Things. Water Resistant and Heat Resistant Material Makes this Gaming Mouse Pad Durable and Easy to Clean. If You Want to Clean This Desk Cover, Simply Wipe its Surface with a Wet Cloth. Non-Slip & Odorless Rubber Base: Soft and Dense Slip-resistant Shading can Firmly Grip the Desktop to Provide Stable Operation of the Mouse and Keyboard. It can Effectively Prevent the Mouse and Keyboard from Sliding and Moving. So