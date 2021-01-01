This 24 gallon mixing tub is flexible, heavy duty and durable. It can be used to mix concrete, drywall, and stucco. It can also be used for gardening along with many other household uses. Measurements are provided on each side with inches and centimeters. It can easily be stored away by using the integrated storage holes. Creative Plastic Concepts Large Mixing Tub 24-in W x 36-in L x 8-in D Drywall Mud Pan in Black | 206126