Large Maylawn Coffee Table Brown - Powell Company

Bring a touch of the outdoors into your home with this distinctive live edge coffee table. Six unique tree sections join to create what will surely be a favorite showpiece. Live edges give a rustic look, while the top is polished to provide a smooth surface. The generously sized tabletop provides a perfect stage for drinks, snacks, books, and magazines. Levelers under the four tapered legs ensure a stable surface to keep your belongings safe. Perfect in a living room, bedroom, office, or den. Overall Width: 40? Overall Depth: 22? Overall Height: 15-3/4?