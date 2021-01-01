Stately and dignified, this large leaf Philodendron is the ideal decoration for anywhere a touch of class is needed. It's a large piece (28"), with large leaves, giving an almost prehistoric look. For added realism, this is a "real touch" offering, which means the leaves feel as real as they look. The entire plant comes in a decorative planter, completing the look. Perfect for both home and office. | Nearly Natural Large Leaf Philodendron w/ Decorative Planter (Real Touch) Silk Tree