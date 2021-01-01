5' Large Leaf Philodendron Artificial Plant in Blue Planter (Real Touch), One Size , Green

ï»¿Made with close attention to detail, the artificial philodendron plant's large green leaves are luxuriant, giving them a lifelike appearance. Soft and real to the touch, the vibrant foliage branches off from several realistic stems. Contained within a blue planter topped with natural river rocks, this artificial plant would look stunning in an entryway. Or, you can place this 5-feet plant in a corner behind your couch, next to a chair, or decorative lamp for a complete setup. Measurements: 27 Width/Inches, 25 Depth/InchesWeight (lb.): 26.4 LbBase Material: 75% Plastic, 25% ClayCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported