Large Kitchen Countertop, Sink Dish Drying Rack With Removable Cutlery Tray And Drainboard With Adjustable Swivel Spout

Our story:How we got our start?Guided by our founder, Bob Immerman, by responding to market trends & leveraging his over 40 years’ experience in home goods, our was born with the goal of designing and producing stylish, quality products. Our broad range of home products delivers designer styles at affordable prices.What makes our product unique?We believe an organized home is a happy home – it clears your mind, and your clutter! With our, you’ll find our extensive variety of bins, furniture and decor essentials are functional yet purposeful, with trendy appeal, to help you organize and style your home.Why we love what we do?We love providing organization and storage solutions that allow you to turn your house into a home. Designer styles deliver essential value at prices you can afford.Product description:Color:Silver/BlackKeep dishes clean and dry with the Kitchen Dish Drainer Rack and Drainboard from our. The dish drying rack and drainboard make it easy to air dry dishes right on kitchen counter tops. The rack has multiple slots for drying plates, side hooks for cups, mugs, wine glasses, and more. The drainboard catches water and spills to keep counters clean and dry. An adjustable spout moves 360 degrees so water always drains into the kitchen sink.