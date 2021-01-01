From ekena millwork
Ekena Millwork Large Kiowa Fretwork 23-3/8-in x 23-3/8-in Smooth White Wall Panel | WALP24X24KWA
Advertisement
Our designer PVC wall panels are a great way to turn traditional wall space into stunning features. These decorative wall panels provide a modern look with classic inspiration for any space. Their chic and sophisticated appearance make them compatible with all styles of decor from modern to the more traditional. Ekena Millwork Large Kiowa Fretwork 23-3/8-in x 23-3/8-in Smooth White Wall Panel | WALP24X24KWA