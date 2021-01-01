From brussel's bonsai
Large Harland Boxwood Outdoor Live Plant - Brussel's Bonsai
Spruce up your home garden, patio or deck area instantly with the Large Harland Boxwood Outdoor Live Plant from Brussel's Bonsai. The stunning evergreen bonsai live plant will easily stand out in any setting with its glossy emerald leaves, light-colored trunk and beautiful yellow flowers that bloom in the spring. Known for its adaptability, the Harland Boxwood bonsai will thrive in direct and indirect sunlight, making it an ideal choice for a variety of spaces.