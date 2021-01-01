NeuType 71"x32" Large Full Length Mirror Rectangle Wall-Mounted Mirror Hanging or Leaning Against Wall, Golden

LARGE FULL LENGTH MIRROR - Overall Size: The mirror measures H-71" X W-32". It is large enough for you to see your entire outfit in a single glance. QUALITY MATERIAL - The frame is made of durable anti-rust aluminum alloy, sturdy and strong. The mirror uses shatterproof glass which is safer and more reassuring. TWO WAYS TO PLACE – The full length floor mirror can lean against the wall or you can hang it on the wall vertically or horizontally for space-saving with the included hanging hardware. FASHIONABLE DECOR DESIGN - Simple lines creates modern feeling. The design will be the most eye-catching in your room. It’s not only a full length dressing mirror but also an ornament. WIDE APPLICATION – Suitable for bathrooms, the bedroom, living room, locker room, behind the door, corridor, clothing shop, anywhere a mirror might be needed.