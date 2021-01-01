3 Pack Large Foam Mic Windscreen Covers for Technica AT2020 ATR2500 MXL 550 Samson Meteor MIC or Other Condenser Microphones

Good choices: these black foam microphone covers are soft and not easy to deform, they are good choices for musical instruments, podcasting, voiceovers, interviews, field recordings, conference calls, etc. Size: the microphone cover measures approx. 2.8 x 3.4 inches/ 7 x 8.7 cm (WH); Caliber: approx. 1.57 inches/ 4 cm in diameter, fit for most condenser microphones Suitable range: the foam microphone covers are suitable for those condenser microphones of which diameter is ranging from 1.57 - 1.85 inches/ 4 - 4.7 cm Useful tools: these condenser microphone windscreens can protect your microphones from wind interference and other noises; Moreover, these foam covers keep your microphones against dust and moist Color: black; The package includes 3 pack microphone covers made of good quality material, which is enough for your spare and replacement in daily life