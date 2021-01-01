Large Extended Mouse Pad, Fire Shadow and Auspicious Clouds Custom Gaming Mousepad, Mouse Mat with Waterproof Non-Slip Rubber Base and Stitched Edge.

Ultra-Smooth Surface: The Mouse Pad Is Made Of Smooth Polyester Surface And A Thicker Non-Slip 3mm Rubber Pad At The Bottom, Which Is Durable And Non-Fading, The Smooth Surface Allows More Accurate Mouse Movement To Ensure Smoother Mouse Control And Pinpoint Accuracy. Durable Stitched Edges: This Mouse Pad Has Delicate Edges Which Can Prevent Wear. Ensure Prolonged Use Without Deformation And Degumming And Long-Lasting. Wide Surface Usage: Size Of 31.5x11.8x0.12 Inches, This Mouse Pad Is Large Enough To Hold A Mouse, Gaming Keyboard, And Other Desktop Devices. It Is Suitable For Office, Game, Study, Desktop, Laptop, Personal Computer, Console, Etc. The Surface Can Be Used As A Mouse Pad, A Comfortable Resting Surface For Your Hands While Writing, Typing, Or Using The Mouse. It Is A Good Gift For Naruto Fan Friends And Children. Non-Slip Rubber Base: The Durable, Dense Shading Non-Slip Rubber Base Can Effectively Grip Any Flat, Hard, Tabletop Surface. Just Immerse In Your Work Or Ga