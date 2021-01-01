From loops & threads
Large Epoxy Coconut Button By Loops & Threads® in Green | 2.5 in | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy the Large Red Coconut Button By Loops & Threads® at Michaels. com. Make a bold, red statement with this coconut epoxy button by Loops & Threads. Make a bold statement with this coconut epoxy button by Loops & Threads. Embellish this large button with jewel stickers and attach a pin to make a stylish brooch. Details: Available in multiple colors 2.5" diameter Coconut and epoxy | Large Epoxy Coconut Button By Loops & Threads® in Green | 2.5 in | Michaels®