Large Digital LED Calendar Wall Clock

Whatever your timing challenge, the wall clock (literally) saves the day. Designed for far-reaching visibility and ultimate readability, this digital LED wonder makes an excellent companion for busy workers and visually-impaired people of all ages. Huge numbers and spelled-out letters make discerning time, am/pm, and temperature a breeze, while a convenient remote control allows for easy programming and brightness adjustment. Want to make up for lost time? Hang this chic clock high on the wall, and everyone’s finally on the same page. Finish: Red