Large Diaphragm Cardioid Condenser Microphone Studio Sound Recording Microphone for Vocal Recording Singer Podcaster Home Audio YouTube Video

Professional Recording Studio Equipment- BY-M800 is a large cardioid diaphragm condenser microphone with a smooth, flat, wide-range frequency response, it's perfect for vocal and general instrument capturing in project and professional studio environments. Appliations - Suits for capturing instruments and vocals in project and professional recording applications, such as singer, songwriters, podcasters, voiceover artists, field recorders, and home audio recordings. High-pass Filter: A low-cut filter at 150 Hz allows you to eliminate low frequency hum and other low-frequency noises. A-10 dB pad switch: A-10 db pad switch provides more headroom when capturing transient signals that may otherwise cause peak distortion. WARRANTY-12 months product warranty and post-sales service, if you have any problem about our products, please contact us Customer Service directly.