Merax 54" Large Computer 5-Tier Shelves, Office Study Table with Bookcase, Writing Hutch Desk, Brown

Desk with Functional Storage:Modern l shaped desks with spacious desktop and towering display shelves, brings ample storage and organization to small space living intelligently using vertical space, perfect for books, collectibles and accents. Durable and Sturdy: Built from durable MDF Board with a strong steel frame, this modern home office desk is built to last and is sturdy enough to hold all of your items. Smooth stainless steel and engineered wood is dust and water resistant and can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth. 2 IN 1 Multi - function Desk:This home office desk is a combination of writing desk and bookshelf，construct a comfort at home workstation; It is suitable for study room, bedroom, living room and office, can be served as a computer table, office workstation, study table, writing desk or gaming desk. Durable & Sturdy :This L- shaped computer desk is constructed by High quality MDF board, waterproof and ant scratch, very easy to clean, computer frame is made of heavy duty powder coated steel which ensures stability and durability, adjustable foot pads made the desks keep stable even on uneven floor. Easy to Assemble:The package contains all the necessary accessories and detailed instructions. You don't have to worry about assembly. At the same time, we will provide you with quality pre-sales and after-sales service, you can feel free to contact us if you have any questions.