Large Cherry Blossom Mouse Pad Art Snow Mountain Mouse Mat Gaming XL Long Mousepad Computer Non-Slip for Full Desk 15.8x29.5 in

This Large Glorious Mousepad Material: Made Of 100% Polyester Cloth With 3mm Rubber Pad At The Bottom. Size: 15.8x29.5 in Performance: With Unique Design Non-slip Rubber, And The Bottom Of the Mouse Pad Firmly Grasps The Desktop To Ensure Your Stable Operation Of The Mouse And Keyboard. Stitched Edges Effectively Prevent The Pads From Wear, Deformation. Application: Office, Game, Study, Suitable For Desktop, Notebook, PC, Console, Etc Washable Design, Anti Fading: This Mouse Pads Is Made Of Material With Good Color Locking Effect. Liquid Stains Can Be Cleaned With Water For Further Use. Repeated Cleaning Will Not Fade, Do Not Bleach.