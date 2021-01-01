Large Ceramic Coffee Mug, Blue Big Tea Cup For Office And Home, 21 Oz, Dishwasher And Microwave Safe, 1 PCS

Big Capacity(21 oz)This coffee mug holds up to 21 ounces, so you can fill it up and get to work on your next big project. A good choice for heavy caffeine consumers!Comfortable To UsePop them in the microwave if your coffee cools off. Appropriate sized handle which makes it easy to hold, thick lip for a better touch when you are drinking.Easy To CleanClean them up easily in the dishwasher without worrying about the finish wearing. The wide mouth makes it easy when you handwash it. Smooth finish inside and out which does not coffee stain.