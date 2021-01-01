From hallmark

Hallmark 13" Large Camo Gift Bag with Tissue Paper ("Dad, My Hero") for Christmas, Father's Day, Birthdays, Veterans Day, Thank You, Congratulations, New Dads

$5.99
In stock
Description

Large gift bag measures 10. 4" Wide x 13" Tall x 5. 75" Deep and can support up to 10 pounds. Perfect for holding books, clothing, grill accessories, or a collection of smaller items. Innovative, patented card holder pocket inside the bag will keep your card (sold separately) front and center; accommodates most Hallmark greeting card sizes. Make dad's day with this cool Camo gift bag. Cord handles, a dog tag style gift tag, and three sheets of white tissue paper complete the package. You're ready for Father's day or his birthday. Created with high-quality paper materials, Hallmark gift bags are made with paper from well-managed forests., Weight: 0.26 Pounds, Manufacturer: Hallmark

