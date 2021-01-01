Large Box Lamp Base Black - Threshold

Give a modern boost to your decor with this Large Black Box Lamp Base from Threshold™. This sturdy table lamp base defined by a smart box shape brings a minimalist flair to your interiors. Enhanced with an X design on all four sides to give a touch of airy and stylish detail, it comes with a chic black finish that blends well with a range of decor. The three-way switch allows it to emit different levels of light in a high-medium-low configuration, so you can get just the amount of light you want. Complement it with a white or black square lampshade to complete the stunning geometric look.