Large Bean Bag Chair & Lounger

This medium-sized bean bag chair lounger is perfect for sitting or snoozing. This beautifully patterned design is a perfect accent for any room and comes in gray and pink. Perfect for kids and teens. Each bean bag is filled to perfection with lightweight foam beads. The filling is magic as it allows the bean bag to mold to your body. All of the bean bag loungers come with the innovative safety zipper pull which is inaccessible to small children as well as an inside liner for your chair for extra durability. All of the fabrics are top of the line! This collection is made of linen. Upholstery Color: Pink