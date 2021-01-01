Large Baking Sheet With Cooling Rack Stainless Steel Baking Tray Cookie Sheet Oven Tray Pan 19.6 X 13.5 X 1.2 Inches, Rust Free & Less Stick, Easy Cle

our Stainless Steel Baking Sheet with Rack Setour baking sheet and wire rack are made of high quality stainless steel,which is healthy and sturdy.our baking sheet is durable and heavy duty, no toxic, no rust and non-corrosion.our baking sheet is perfect for baking and cooling bacon, cookies, vegetables, ribs, etc.Baking Tray and Cooling Rack SetHealthy Materialour baking sheet and cooling rack set of 2, made of premium high quality 430 (18/0) stainless steel, without any other chemical material, healthy for your family. Both pan and rack are sturdy and durable, and both have a long lifetime.Both the pan and wire rack are polished mirror finish, easy to clean and dishwasher safe.More Role1.3 inch deep pan can hold more food, more convenient for preparing food. 0.9 inch high rack with four feet can keep meat lifted above juice and easily release. The pan with cooling rack not only can bake cookies, ribs, bacon, vegetables and so on, but also can serve food for cooling or storing.DIMENSION & NOTESDimension:Pan： 19.6" × 13.5" × 1.2"Rack: 18.75" × 12.5" × 0.75"Notes:1. Please disinfect before use: Disinfect in high temperature water or soak in water for a while.2. Please avoid cutting with a knife or sharp object.3. Please dry the water before storing it to get a longer lifetime.1.3 Inch Deep & Rolled Edge1.3 inch deep for holding more food, and juice doesn't spill out. Rolled seam design won't hurt your hands.Easy to CleanMirror finished baking sheet is easy to clean, and dishwasher safe. Heavy duty and sturdy give it a long lifetime.Cooling RackThe cooling rack with four feet is made of premium stainless steel. 0.9 inch high keep food above the juice. The rack is mirror finished, smooth surface makes food easily release.