Large Animated Snow Globe with Trees and Cars Decorative Figurine Red - Wondershop

Decorate your home for the holiday season with the Large Animated Snowglobe with Trees and Cars Decorative Figurine from Wondershop™. Featuring a clear, glass-like dome attached to a raised red pedestal base, this 11.22-inch decorative snowglobe features a festively-decorated toy shop with a Christmas tree at the top, along with a pickup truck and a car driving around the circular parkway to create a cheerful setting. A perfect addition to your entryway console, end table, mantle or seat near your holiday tree, this classic keepsake's multicolor light-up design is enhanced by the festive strains of the song, "Up On the Rooftop," and faux snow blowing inside for a wonderful, magical effect. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.