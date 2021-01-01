Large 9 FT Christmas Tree Storage Bag Extreme Heavy Duty Bag With Carry Handles For Storing Large Artificial Xmas Tree And Decorations For Trees 59''X

WIDE COMPATIBILITY STORAGE BAG - Dimensions152cm x 61cm x 61cmLong, deep and wide enough to comfortably hold all the Christmas tree pieces, gifts and extra festive decorations and seasonal ornaments.SUPER HEAVY-DUTY MATERIAL- UV protected, rip proof and waterproof, heavy-duty PVC-lined 420D Oxford fabric. This will keep your Xmas tree safe and dry in the shed, loft or garage until the next festive season.USEFUL FEATURES BAG - Super strong webbed handles for easy carrying with drawstring and lock for extra security. Also includes a convenient zipped bag for storage when not in use.AN IDEAL ACCESSORY FOR YOUR HOME - This one off purchase will protect your investment year after year, reducing the time between replacement trees.