Large 17 X 17 Inches Decorative Woven Cotton Rope Basket, Blanket Basket For Living Room, Laundry Basket Hamper, Storage Belly Baskets With Handles Fo

Large Size & Easy to CarryThis basket has a capacity of around 60L. The generously-sized handles allow for convenient and comfortable carrying of heavy loads around the house.Multi-PurposePerfect to hold bulky items like blankets, comforters, duvets, throw pillows, cushions, stuffed animals, winter clothing, laundry, and dog toys - you name it.Complements Any Decor & Any RoomA stylish, modern, and practical alternative to other boring storage solutions. It adds characters to your bathroom, nursery, playroom, bedroom, living room, laundry room,