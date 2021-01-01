From darby home co
Lares 2 - Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand In Cherry
Enhance your bedroom's natural style with this lovely wooden nightstand. Its three roomy drawers provide spacious space while adding a touch of glamour. Its deep, rich, cherry finish is accentuated by gleaming, dark metal bar handles. Place a reading lamp on top to illuminate your surroundings as you settle in for the evening. This nightstand is an excellent choice to finish off the decor of a guest or master bedroom.