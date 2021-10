The Laredo Collection is sure to catch the eye of any quest in your home. A low-profile rug using the latest in digital printing technology these rugs mimic the high-end Patchwork cowhide rugs that grace the covers of magazines for a fraction of the price. Made of 100percent Microfiber Polyester on the front and felt with rubber grips on the back, so you will not need a rug pad. Size: 3'x5'. Pattern: Geometric.