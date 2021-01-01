Do your bathroom a favor by bringing home this gorgeous nine-drawer vanity. With clean and simple edges, this transitional vanity is made to complement any bathroom decor, from classic to contemporary. All our soft close drawers and cabinets feature a self-closing function that prevents any slamming which improves its lifespan by lessening stress on the rails and hinges. With a marble counter-top, this design not only excels in looks but also offers ample storage space for toiletries and other bathroom amenities. Best Selling Home Decor Laranne 48-in Gray Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Carrara White Marble Top | 307932