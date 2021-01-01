Levtex Home White Lara Spa Love Pillow

Levtex Home Lara Spa Love Pillow. The Love Decorative Pillow matches perfectly with the Levtex Home Lara Spa bedding collection. This pillow is sized at 14 inches by 18 inches and features the words ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE beautifully stitched in aqua and gray on a white canvas. It is bound in gray with matching gray tassels. The white, aqua blue, and gray color palette make this a versatile accessory for your bed, couch, or favorite chair. The pillow comes pre-filled with a soft luxurious feather inner.