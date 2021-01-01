From mill creek botanicals

Laptop Tote Bag15 Inch Water Resistant Nylon Laptop Bag for Women Lightweight Tote Bag with Durable Handleblack

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Laptop Bag Material-Lightweight water resistant Nylon Fabric and Durable handle with high quality PU leather Laptop Tote Bag Size-17.3'(L) X 4.4'(W) X 13.18'(H);Handle Drop:8.3',and weighs just about 0.88 pounds, perfect for tote bag/handbag shoulder bag/travel tote bag Storage Space-The interior is divided into two sections, The first compartment can hold books, Wallet or tablets, the second is the computer compartment with a padded to protect your computer, there is a velcro closure to keep the computer in place; Interior lining with a front zipper pocket and two multifunctional pockets gives quick access to added storage for phone, Mouse, passports, credit cards, cash etc Specially Designed Laptop Bag For Women-The main comprtent flap has durable PU learher and magnetic button to keep it pretty secure, its convenient and comfortable. Great gift for your family and friends After-sales Service-Zero risk purchase experience here. If

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com