From thinkstar
Laptop Stand (Pink)
Advertisement
Made in the U.S.A. Patented Cantilever Feature: Raises screen to reduce neck and back strain Works on Any Desk or Table, Including Round Cafe Tables, Airline Tray Tables, Hotel Desks - Functions as a DVD Player stand, so you can watch movies at a comfortable viewing angle. Ideal Keyboard Angle Proper Screen Height Eliminates the Hunch Keeps Wrists Straight UltraPortable: Lightweight & Flat - 1/2' Wide - Slips into Case Side Pocket - Sets up in Seconds We Donate $2 for each Pink sold. Cools Laptops: Improves Natural Airflow - Universal: Fits All Laptops - Black Color is made from 100% recycled material