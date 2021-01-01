From gooddoghousehold
Laptop Stand, Ergonomic Laptop Stand For Desk Adjustable Laptop Stand Portable Laptop Riser Compatible With Macbook, Air, Pro All Laptops
Advertisement
This Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10''-15.6'', Such as Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Powerbook, iPad and 10" to 15.6"Asus, Sony, Dell, Toshiba, Lenovo, and other notebook and Pad models. Uniquely designed storage groove in the bottom panel make a place for you to put the accessories such as mobile phone, USB,iPad pen, wireless mouse, etc. or the stationery such as pen, eraser, stapler, etc.