Laptop Stand D07 Foldable Adjustable Laptop Riser with Phone Holders Compatible with 10 to 17in Laptops TabletsBlack

Best Quality Guranteed. Adjustable 9 Levels of Height: There are 9 levels of height can be freely adjusted from 2.75 inches to 10.63 inches, providing a perfectly comfortable angle for work. Durable & Protective: Made of high-quality & lightweight ABS with four non-slip rubber pads to keep the laptop in place. The front baffle with soft rubber mat for protecting your device without scratching. Lightweight, Foldable and Portable: Foldable and easy to place. The Folded size is 11.0 x 11.0 x 1.0 inches. Convenient to carry and use at home, in office or somewhere else. Ergonomic Design: The hollow design in the middle for enhanced airflow and ventilation; and detachable two cooling knobs for better heat dissipation. Built-in two mobile phone holders on both sides for placing phones conveniently and noticing the received message easily. Sturdy & Compatible: Sturdy enough to withstand the weight of up to 22