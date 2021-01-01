Laptop Stand & Standing Desk Black - Uncaged Ergonomics

A truly ergonomic laptop riser and standing desk converter designed exclusively for laptop users. Quickly adjust your laptop’s height and tilt to optimize your seated posture and reduce screen glare. When you’re ready, stand up and continue working – the tall height range properly fits most people. CD4’s compact profile is lightweight and won’t cluster your desk. The sturdy design is stable at any height and allows for seamless transitions between sitting and standing. CD4 is the perfect ergonomic laptop stand and standing desk converter for people who type directly on their laptops.