Laptop Stand Adjustable Height for Desk Portable Ergonomic Gaming Lap Computer Riser w/ 2 CPU Cooling Fans 1 Detachable Mouse Pad Tray for Bed.

One-step Easy Assemble: The portable laptop stand comes with 1 spacious desktop workspace to fit up to 15.6' screen laptop, 1 detachable mouse pad tray friendly designed for lefties, 2 built-in CPU cooling fans for overheating, 2 Slip-proof buckles to keep the articles stay in place well and 6 adjustable ABS auto-locking joints to set a certain height and angle you desired at comfortable eye level. Sturdy Stable Lap Table Stand: foldable laptop stand is sturdily constructed and made from a high-quality durable aluminum alloy that not only makes it rust-proof but contributes to its lightweight feature and sleek appearance, the universal design of this laptop stand with fans makes it suitable for all laptop types including Apple MacBooks. Multifunctional Laptop Evelator: The versatile gaming laptop riser not only can be used as a computer table but also works as a sitting & standing desk, tablet lap stand, reading & writing desk for home bed office couch sofa.