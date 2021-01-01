From serverpartdeals
Laptop Sleeve Water Stain Repellent Vertical for Backpack 79 x 102 Black A768224
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. WATER RESISTANT & PROCTECTIVE FABRIC: Made of water & stain repellent material and protective raised fabric to protect your laptop and other valuables STORAGE POCKETS: additional storage pockets for holding chargers, cables, and other electronic accessories VERTICAL DESIGN: perfectly suited for backpacks COMPATIBILITY: Fits 10 inch tablet/laptop or other electronic device of similar size INTERIOR SIZE: 7. 9' x 10. 2' Available in 4 colors: Red, Green, Navy and Black