From lacrosse
Laptop Sleeve Water Stain Repellent Vertical for Backpack 134 x 98 Red A76833
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. WATER RESISTANT & PROCTECTIVE FABRIC: Made of water & stain repellent material and protective raised fabric to protect your laptop and other valuables STORAGE POCKETS: additional storage pockets for holding chargers, cables, and other electronic accessories VERTICAL DESIGN: perfectly suited for backpacks COMPATIBILITY: Fits 13 inch tablet/laptop or other electronic device of similar size INTERIOR SIZE: 13. 4' x 9. 8' Available in 4 colors: Red, Green, Navy and Black