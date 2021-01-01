Laptop Sleeve Computer Case 156 Inch Water Resistant Bag for 16 MacBook Pro156 Lenovo Yoga 720 730Flex 4Ideapad 330Dell XPS 15HP Envy x360 15.

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBLE WITH - 15.6' Computer, asus zephyrus GX501 Lenovo Yoga 710 15.6' Lenovo Ideapad 720S 15.6' Lenovo LEGION Y7000P 15.6' ThinkPad E580 15.6' HP Envy x360 15 15.6' Aspire F5-571 15.6' Asus ZenBook Pro UX550VD 15.6' SAMSUNG Notebook 9 15.6' Dell XPS 15 2017 15.6' Dell Precision 5510 Asus ZenBook EliteBook DELL SAMSUNG Notebook and more. Proper fitment varies according to the size of devices. Please check the dimensions of your device before purchasing.(not complete) WATER REPELLENT - laptop sleeve is made of Water resistant Environmental coated fabric. Don't worry about splashing water or rain. You can wash your case when it become dirty. SHOCKPROOF SOFT LINING - Extra soft, The anti-static, Featuring five layers' protection with waterproof layer, shockproof layer and fluffy fabric inner layer. ENOUGH SPACE & LIGHTWEIGHT - Extra pocket in front, enough space