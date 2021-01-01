Laptop Sleeve Compatible with MacBook Air 13 inch A2337 A2179 A1932 13 inch MacBook Pro A2338 A2289 A2251 A2159 A1989 A1706 A1708Water Repellent.

Best Quality Guranteed. The big bag internal dimension is: 12.4 x 0.79 x 8.86 inch (L x W x H); external dimension is: 12.99 x 0.79 x 9.45 inch (L x W x H). The additional small pouch bag internal dimension is: 5.71 x 0.59 x 5.12 inch (L x W x H); external dimension is: 6.3 x 0.59 x 5.31 inch (L x W x H). Features a neoprene foam padding layer and fluffy fleece fabric lining for bump and shock absorption and protection of your computer from accidental scratches. Additional small storage pouch bag for you to storage MacBook mouse and earphone. Same color as the big sleeve bag, harmony and stylish. This protective carrying sleeve case cover bag with small pouch is ideal for you to take your laptop out. Slim and lightweight; does not bulk your laptop up and can easily slide into your briefcase, backpack or other bag. Top-loading zipper on the sleeve glides smoothly and allows convenient access to your laptop compu