From macadamia professional

Laptop Sleeve Compatible for 112Inch Notebook Tablet iPad Tab Waterproof Shock Resistant Bag Case with Accessory Pocket Grey

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed for laptops/tablets up to 11.2 inches. External dimensions:12.5 x 8.8 x 1.3 in, internal dimensions: 11.9 x 8.2 x 0.8 in The durable sleeve features inner foam cushions to protect your tablet/laptop against dust, scratches, drops, and shocks An extra front pocket can contain items like pens, mobile phones, cables, chargers, power banks and more The splash-proof exterior is easy to clean and helps keep the sleeve in a pristine state for a long period of time Slim, lightweight and easy to carry around or slide into a briefcase, backpack or suitcase. Customer service from

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com