Laptop Sleeve Case Fits MacBook 12 Inch Surface 3 108 PU Leather Protective Notebook Case Bag with Document Pocket and Builtin Card Slot Pink Gray.

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBILITY - Designed specially for Apple iPadPro 11 inch (1st and 2nd generation) / 12-Inch New MacBook with Retina display & Surface 3 2015 Version. BUILT-IN CARD SLOT - Ideal for storage of small items such as postcard, credit card, bank card, Oyster card, USB sticks, mobile hard disk, keys, etc. NOTE - Internal Dimension: 11.4'* 8.1'.Please measure the dimension of your device before ordering. SLIM & LIGHTWEIGHT - Does not bulk your laptop up and can easily slide into your briefcase, backpack, or other bag. Magnetic seal when closed to keep your tablet secured in place. FULLY PROTECTION - Premium PU leather exterior and soft felt interior to protect your precious PC from accidental scratches.