Laptop Sleeve 13 Inch Portable Handle Water Resistant Chromebook Carrying Case Compatible 125133 Notebook MacBook HP Lenovo Acer Dell Asus Surface.

Best Quality Guranteed. Multiple Layers Protection: Polyester foam padding layer and nylon lycra fabric lining for bump and shock absorption and protection of your computer from accidental scratches. Extendable handle Design: The thicker canvas fabric retractable handle strap can fit different size hands, and it is durable and will never flake off. Zippers never get stuck: Qualified zipper to make sure the zipper remain firmly and glide smoothly, to prevent your notebook ultrabook from accidental slipping. Extra filling pocket: A lager compartment in front of the sleeve case provides you more extra space for small stuff or computer accessories such as mobile phones, power adapters, Usb Cables, power banks, Mouse, Pens, etc. 1 year warranty on each bag. Slim and lightweight, does not bulk your device up and it can be put inside your briefcase, backpack or other bag easily.