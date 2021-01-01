Laptop Sleeve 116 Inch WaterResistant Protective Notebook Case Bags Compatible Mac Air 11 Mac 12 Retina HP Stream 11Chromebook 11Surface Pro 4 5 6.

Best Quality Guranteed. The laptop case is colorful and muti-functional;it provides your notebook with 360 protection. Made of soft stretchable durable water-proof neoprene material. bag can protect your tablet/laptop against dust, dirt, scratches, scuffs and bump/shock. Slim fit, light weight, perfect for travel, business or school. Two extra pockets in front, it contains two smaller compartments for extra storage, enough space to keep pens, cables, chargers, power bank, mouse and other laptop computer/mobile phone accessories. Lifetime warranty! Measurements and Sizes: Exterior: 13' x 9' x 1' & Interior: 11.7' x 8.2' x 0.9'. computer sleeve fits your noteobok's display up to size 11.6' -12.3', compatible Mac Air 11 & Mac 12,Acer Chromebook R11, HP Stream 11, Samsung Chromebook 2,Dell Chromebook 11, Lenove Yoga 11.6,Asus chromebook 11; it may not snugly fit all laptops due to variations in the sizes