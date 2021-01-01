Laptop Shoulder Bag Sleeve Case with padded handle for 96 97 10 101 105 IpadNetbookTabletReader Red Heart

Best Quality Guranteed. Laptop bag dimension: 11 x 0.6 x 9 Inch (LxWxH), compatible with most of 9.7/ 10/ 10.1 /10.5 laptops & tablets. Super soft Neoprene material protect your laptop from dust, scratches and bumps. Double zipper on the main compartment glides smoothly and allow convenient access to your laptop. External pocket for adapter, mouse and other small items. The shoulder strap is adjustable and detachable. More, the laptop bag also have two outside padded handle for carrying. Same vivid image on both side of bag, very stylish and fashionable. Can be repeated washing, easy to dry, never fade.