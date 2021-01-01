Laptop Shoulder Bag Compatible with 13 inch MacBook Air A2337 M1 A2179 A1932MacBook Pro A2338 M1 A2251 A2289 A2159 A1989 A1706 A1708 Polyester.

Best Quality Guranteed. Internal Dimensions: 13 x 0.79 x 8.86 inches (L x W x H); External Dimensions: 13.58 x 0.98 x 9.45 inches (L x W x H). Front flap pocket with hook and loop fasteners closure is great for quick-access items, secure and convenient. Such as cell phone and pen slots, wallet, keys and other small items. This protective messenger shoulder bag carrying briefcase handbag sleeve case cover bag with pocket is ideal for you to take your laptop out. Features a polyester foam padding layer and fluffy fleece fabric lining for bump and shock absorption and protection of your computer from accidental scratches. Top-loading zipper on the bag glides smoothly and allows convenient access to your laptop computer. Removable and adjustable padding shoulder strap varied from 27 inch to maximum 48 inch and dual sturdy handles for long time comfortably carrying, top handles also can tuck away in the pockets when