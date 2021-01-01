Laptop Organizer - Pocket Holder for External Hard Drive by Laptop Accessories Modern Storage Organizers for Battery Pack, Wireless Mouse.

Best Quality Guranteed. STORE THINGS WISELY - keep all your necessary items in place. Dont worry about carrying all your accessories or personal items ever again. Helps to shift around efficiently with your hands free EVERYDAY ORGANIZER - helps you to organize while you are in motion. Ideal for external hard drives, battery packs, wireless mouse, USB cables, earphones and all other small everyday items. Dimensions: 7.7x5.9inch (12x15cm) SECURED - you can stick it on any flat or lightly curved surface. 3M glue guarantees not to peel off and not to leave any mark on your device simultaneously. Top pocket secures your items from falling off even when its upside down. Additional rubber band inside keeps your items even more secured and prevent the pocket from loosening PRACTICALITY - our pocket organizer finds its uses in so many cases. You can keep your hard drive in it while working on your computer or connect your external battery to your tablet when on